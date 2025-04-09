Play3 had sequential numbers Tuesday night

The winning numbers for Play3 with Wild Ball on Tuesday night were sequential.

The winning numbers were 4-5-6 and the Wild Ball was 7.

One-hundred-ninety-four tickets were a match for a straight to win the top prize of $250, based on a 50-cent wager, and another 16 matched the combo to win $250, based on a 50-cent wager, as well.

The CT Lottery said individual results will vary based on amount wagered.