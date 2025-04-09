Play3 had sequential numbers Tuesday night

The winning numbers for Play3 with Wild Ball on Tuesday night were sequential.
The winning numbers were 4-5-6 and the Wild Ball was 7.
One-hundred-ninety-four tickets were a match for a straight to win the top prize of $250, based on a 50-cent wager, and another 16 matched the combo to win $250, based on a 50-cent wager, as well.
The CT Lottery said individual results will vary based on amount wagered.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.