Playground Fire Arrests Shine Light on Issues Involving Teens in Wallingford: Police

Police are concerned about teen crime after four teens were arrested for allegedly setting a fire at a Wallingford park months ago.

The police chief says he wants to crack down on bad behavior as the town moves forward with rebuilding the playscape at Doolittle Park.

Firefighters responded to the park a little after 11 p.m. on Oct. 29 and found the playscape engulfed in flames as well as small fires that had been started on a basketball court and in a nearby portable toilet, police said.

“It’s like two minutes away, so we could even walk here if we want," Kate Mangini said.

Mangini is a frequent visitor to Dolittle Park with her sons enjoying the playground there, but they can’t explore the full extent after a fire destroyed a playscape back in October.

“It’s sad when it’s a playground because they know it’s just little kids that utilize it,” she said.

Wallingford Police said Tuesday, four teenagers were arrested for setting the fire, all charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

Town councilor Jason Zandri clarified some public confusion over the charges.

“Criminal mischief in the first degree to a lot of people’s ears is a misdemeanor. It’s not a misdemeanor, it’s a felony charge,” he said.

Wallingford Police Chief John Ventura said in a statement the arrests were just part of the issues the town has seen involving the behavior of youths affecting businesses and other areas of Wallingford.

He says issues with behavior have gone up 169% since last year with complaints about theft, trespassing and other inappropriate behavior. The chief says talks are underway to address the problems.

Worried about a slippery slope, some neighbors suggested giving space for children with more after-school options.

“Have programs for them to have counseling, for them to have job corps programs they can enter,” Darrell Stancuna, who lives in Wallingford, said during a town council meeting.

Town councilors did approve a bid to replace the playground structure at a cost of just over $69,000, funded through insurance money and a $20,000 donation.

Mangini said a replacement will be a nice addition and hopes this deters other kids from vandalizing property.

“Teenagers make mistakes and do things that they shouldn’t, so hopefully it’s just a teachable moment for them and their families,” she said.

The town is currently accepting bids for a surveillance system to be placed at the park until March 1.

Some councilors also say the town could receive money from the families of the teenagers charged if the juvenile courts rule that way.