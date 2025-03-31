‘Please come and save her': Man accused of stabbing mother in the neck in Redding

A man is accused of stabbing his mother in the neck in Redding over the weekend and reportedly called 911 and asked emergency responders to come and save her.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a resident on Limekiln Road on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. saying he had "attacked his mother with a knife."

Police said the caller then said he stabbed her in the neck and to "please come save her."

Emergency crews responded to the scene. Once there, they said they found a 38-year-old Redding man outside of the home and took him into custody without incident. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The man's mother was admitted to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

According to police, the man is facing charges including assault on an elderly person, cruelty to persons, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call. He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

The incident is being described by police as isolated and there is no threat to the public.