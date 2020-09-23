Plymouth Police Hope to Capture Elusive Beefalo This Week

Plymouth police hope to capture an elusive beefalo that’s been on the loose since August by the end of the week.

Getting Closer. A rope system has been set up to close the gate and some new feed has been added. Hopefully he will be in custody by the end of the week. Posted by Plymouth Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

The beefalo, which police have named Buddy, is a cattle-bison hybrid that is raised for its meat.

The beefalo came from a farm in Becket, Massachusetts and escaped a meat processing facility in Plymouth, Connecticut in August, according to police.

The search for the animal became a public safety concern when it began wandering out of the woods and toward a major thoroughfare in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road.

Buddy can be highly aggressive, police warn. To capture him, searchers have been leaving grain near a trailer and they have also set up a rope system to close the gate to contain the animal.

Police said, hopefully the animal will be caught by the end of the week.

Police said Buddy has become something of a local legend and he's become the talk of the town.

Once captured, Buddy will be sent to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida.

If you see him, call the Plymouth Police Department 860-589-7779 or call 911.