Plymouth Police Look for Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Minor

Plymouth Police are looking for your help finding a Waterbury man that's wanted for commercial sexual abuse.

Authorities said they're looking for the below pictured individual, identified as 42-year-old Angel Rivera.

Plymouth Police

He's wanted for commercial sex abuse of a minor and enticing a minor, according to police. If arrested, he'll be held on a $500,000 bond.

Commercial sexual abuse is described as paying minors to engage in sexual conduct. It's a felony.

Police are looking for tips or leads from the public to help locate Rivera. If found, officers say you shouldn't approach him and should call police.