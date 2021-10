A teen from Plymouth has been missing for almost a year, and police are asking for help to find her.

Fifteen-year-old Airyanna Farr was last seen on Nov. 15, 2020, when she walked away from her Plymouth home, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police ask anyone with information on where she is to call Plymouth Police at 860-589-7779.