Pole Is on Fire in Wethersfield, Power Outages Reported

A pole is on fire in Wethersfield and there are several power outages in the area.

Police said a pole is on fire at Prospect Street and Ridge Road and the road will be blocked off for a portion of the day so repairs can be made.

The call came in at 7:03 a.m. and police said they believe a tree branch fell.

They did not have any information on power outages.

Eversource is reporting 1,189 outages. It’s not clear if they are all connected to the pole fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

