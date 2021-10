A pole and wires are on fire on Leetes Island Road in Branford on Wednesday morning and the road is closed at this time.

Police said the road is closed between Flat Rock Road and Stony Creek Road.

Power crews have cut power to the area as they fight the fire, authorities said.

Eversource is reporting hundreds of outages in the area.