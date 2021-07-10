chelsea

Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Truck in Chelsea, Police Say

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead

By Staff Reports

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A 1-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a delivery truck in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police confirmed.

According to Chelsea police, the truck was parked on Bellingham Street around noon when the boy made his way in front of the vehicle. The driver began driving without realizing the boy was there.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking," Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

