Police across the state warn about scam texts that claim to be from DMV

The Connecticut Department of Vehicles and several police departments across the state are warning residents not to click links in a text message about violations or toll fees that looks like it could be from the DMV because it’s a phishing scam.

The DMV posted on social media that there have been reports of fraudulent text messages and calls being sent to residents.

“We DO NOT contact residents regarding violations or toll fees via text or phone,” the DMV said, and they warn not to click the links.

Police departments from New Milford, Thomaston, Watertown, Wolcott have also issued warnings that this is a phishing scam and clicking the link in the text could you put you at financial risk or compromise your personal data.

They also pointed out red flags in this text that can help you identify it as a scam:

  • It is sent from a strange email address
  • It claims to be a message from the DMV but states they will report you to the DMV
  • It creates a sense of urgency for you to remit payment
  • There is no such thing as the “Northern Connecticut State Administrative Code.” or a CT general statute code of 15C-16.003.

If you received one of these texts, learn more here about what you can do.

Police departments from across the country have also put out warnings about the texts.

