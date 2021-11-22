meriden

Criminal Investigation Closes I-691 in Meriden

CT Department of Transportation

Interstate 691 in Meriden is closed because of an ongoing criminal investigation in the area, according to Connecticut State Police.

The eastbound side of the highway remains closed between exits 10 and 11, according to the state Department of Transportation.

State police say all lines are closed for what they describe as an ongoing criminal investigation. They're asking drivers to take alternate routes.

It is unknown how long the highway will be closed or if anyone is injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

