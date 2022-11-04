Police Activity Closes Mass. Pike Westbound in Westfield

Westbound vehicles are being detoured off the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Friday morning because of police activity, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of police activity prompted the closure of Interstate 90 at exit 41. The state Department of Transportation was re-routing traffic to Route 20.

Massachusetts State Police told NBC affiliate WWLP that troopers were helping to look for a person suspected of a crime in Connecticut Friday morning.

I-90 WB at exit 41 in #Westfield is currently closed due to police activity in the area. WB traffic detoured to Rt 20 at exit 41. pic.twitter.com/pXe8Ghky8p — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.