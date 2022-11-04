Police Activity Closes Mass. Pike Westbound in Westfield

Westbound vehicles are being detoured off the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Friday morning because of police activity, officials said.
It wasn't immediately clear what kind of police activity prompted the closure of Interstate 90 at exit 41. The state Department of Transportation was re-routing traffic to Route 20.
Massachusetts State Police told NBC affiliate WWLP that troopers were helping to look for a person suspected of a crime in Connecticut Friday morning.
This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.