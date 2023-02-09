Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford

Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44.
The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened.
It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut State Police said they're assisting Hartford Police.
The crash was reported at approximately 10:45 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.
