Crash involving a train, car closes road in Norwalk

A crash involving a train and a car has closed a road in Norwalk on Wednesday and the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police said Commerce Street is closed and the public is asked to avoid the area.

According to authorities, a train and a car have collided. It's unclear if anyone is injured.

Officers are working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to investigate the collision.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The area is expected to be affected for several hours.

Authorities have not released any other details about the collision.