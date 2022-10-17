metro north

Train Collides With Vehicle in Waterbury: PD

metro-north generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A Metro-North train has collided with a vehicle in Waterbury on Monday.

Waterbury police said the collision happened on Railroad Hill Street.

According to Metro-North, the 10:45 a.m. train from Waterbury to Bridgeport was delayed near Naugatuck.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The train will now originate out of Beacon Falls and is operating 40-45 minutes late.

There is no train service between Beacon Falls and Waterbury.

Local

connecticut lottery 1 hour ago

$45,000 Winning Keno Ticket Sold in Waterbury About to Expire

Bristol 2 hours ago

How to Donate to Help Families of 2 Fallen Bristol Police Officers

Minor injuries have been reported.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

metro north
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us