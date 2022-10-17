Train Collides With Vehicle in Waterbury: PD

A Metro-North train has collided with a vehicle in Waterbury on Monday.
Waterbury police said the collision happened on Railroad Hill Street.
According to Metro-North, the 10:45 a.m. train from Waterbury to Bridgeport was delayed near Naugatuck.
The train will now originate out of Beacon Falls and is operating 40-45 minutes late.
There is no train service between Beacon Falls and Waterbury.
Local
Minor injuries have been reported.
