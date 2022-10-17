Train Collides With Vehicle in Waterbury: PD

A Metro-North train has collided with a vehicle in Waterbury on Monday.

Waterbury police said the collision happened on Railroad Hill Street.

According to Metro-North, the 10:45 a.m. train from Waterbury to Bridgeport was delayed near Naugatuck.

The 10:45am train from Waterbury to Bridgeport is delayed near Naugatuck because of police activity. There is no service between Naugatuck and Waterbury. We are attempting to secure buses and will keep you updated. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 17, 2022

The train will now originate out of Beacon Falls and is operating 40-45 minutes late.

The 10:45am train from Waterbury to Bridgeport will originate out of Beacon Falls and is operating 40-45 minutes late. There is currently no train service between Beacon Falls and Waterbury because of police activity near Naugatuck. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 17, 2022

There is no train service between Beacon Falls and Waterbury.

Minor injuries have been reported.