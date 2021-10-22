WATCH: Police Give Update on Search for Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis in Mass.

What to Know Police have been searching for 5-year-old Elijah Lewis after he was reported missing on Oct. 14.

His mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and a man were arrested in New York City on charges they asked people to lie about where Elijah was living, knowing child protection service workers were searching for him.

The search in Massachusetts' Ames Nowell State Park on Friday was "based on information learned in the investigation," prosecutors and police said.

Watch police and prosecutors hold a news conference on the search in Massachusetts above.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A police search in Abington, Massachusetts, is part of an investigation into the disappearance of Elijah Lewis from Merrimack, New Hampshire, officials from the Granite State said Friday.

Elijah, 5, was last seen at his home in Merrimack within about the last month, officials have said in recent days. Investigators have combed the area, searching by helicopter and a nearby lake by boat.

The boy's mother and her boyfriend, Danielle Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to witness tampering and child endangerment charges. They are accused of asking other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for him.

The search in Massachusetts on Friday was "based on information learned in the investigation," according to a news release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes and Merrimack Police Chief Brian K. Levesque. It wasn't immediately clear what the new information was, though officials were expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon at about 4 p.m.

Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old boy from Merrimack, New Hampshire, has not been seen for about six months.

Police activity was seen at Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, Massachusetts, Friday, and local police confirmed asked the public to avoid the area of 500 Chestnut Street. They didn't say what the nature of the police activity was, but said there was no danger to the public.

"A police-related event is taking place in the area of 500 Chestnut Street; there is no public safety concern," police said in a tweet.

A police-related event is taking place in the area of 500 Chestnut Street; there is no public safety concern. Please avoid this area for the time being. Thank you, APD. — Abington Police (@AbingtonPDMass) October 22, 2021

Aerial footage showed police gathered near a water tower, though it wasn't clear if the water tower was part of the investigation.

Massachusetts State Police were leading the search at the state park Friday, authorities said, with assistance from the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit.

The New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families notified police on Oct. 14 that Elijah was missing, and he is believed to have gone missing within 30 days of the 14th. The extent of the child services agency's involvement with the boy is unclear.

New York City transit officers located and arrested Dauphinais and Stapf on Sunday in the Bronx.

Two of Dauphinais' brothers have said they are worried about their nephew and want their sister to come forward with information.

"He's 5 years old," said Elijah's uncle, Randy Stewart. "He doesn't deserve this, he deserves to have a shot."

A New Hampshire woman and her boyfriend appeared in court in connection with the disappearance of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis.