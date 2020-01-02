new haven

Suspicious Item Investigation Delays Trains in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Trains were delayed and part of State Street closed in New Haven Thursday while police investigated a suspicious item.

Police said a "suspicious and potentially hazardous" item was found in a vehicle on State Street between Court and Chapel. The Hazardous Devices Unit was called in to investigate.

The item was cleared and the area has since reopened to the public.

Local

house of worship security 24 mins ago

More Federal Funds Available to Protect Houses of Worship

nbc connecticut responds 3 hours ago

Burlington Family Surprised With a Bill for a Pre-Paid Funeral

Amtrak said trains were temporarily delayed in the area due to the investigation. Minor delays are expected as trains get back on schedule.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

new haventrain delays
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us