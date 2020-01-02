Suspicious Item Investigation Delays Trains in New Haven

Trains were delayed and part of State Street closed in New Haven Thursday while police investigated a suspicious item.

Police said a "suspicious and potentially hazardous" item was found in a vehicle on State Street between Court and Chapel. The Hazardous Devices Unit was called in to investigate.

The item was cleared and the area has since reopened to the public.

Amtrak said trains were temporarily delayed in the area due to the investigation. Minor delays are expected as trains get back on schedule.

No other details were immediately available.