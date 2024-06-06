Police, animal advocates say dog dumping becoming a growing issue in Connecticut

There's a concerning trend happening across the state, animal advocates say, of people dumping dogs and other animals more and more frequently.

Last weekend, a dog was found dumped on the side of a road in Wolcott with only a container of food. There were also dogs found abandoned in Naugatuck, Meriden, and Stamford, animal advocates from Desmond's Army said.

In April alone, there were multiple cases of dogs dumped across Connecticut. In Norwalk, a driver was caught on camera dumping a pit bull inside of a locked cage. In Hartford, a dog had to be euthanized after being found dumped with a severe medical condition. In Wolcott, a dog named Mya was found on the side of the road after just giving birth. In South Windsor, a dog named Kobe was found tied to a tree by his collar.

"It's an everyday occurrence," said South Windsor Police Community Services Officer Kaley Curtis. "It's every day that I'm getting alerts that dogs are being intentionally left tied to posts, and fences and guardrails. It's not gonna stop anytime soon unfortunately."

Curtis said the Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter is filled with mostly abandoned dogs from the area.

"The majority of all the other dogs that we have in here right now are dogs that were picked up roaming. Which you kind of look hand in hand with -- if somebody's not looking for them and claiming them as their own, you have to believe that there is a reason why they were intentionally left somewhere," Curtis said.

Experts say there are a number of factors contributing to the issue.

"Half our households in the State of Connecticut have a dog in them, they have cats in them. Many of those pet owners don't have the resources to provide daily care, food, water, shelter, others can't get in to the veterinarian for treatment of common medical issues or they don't have the financial resources to pay for it," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society.

With many shelters full in the state, it's not helping the issue.

"What we're finding is animal shelters are not seeing as many adoptions as they saw during the pandemic, and they're also keeping pets longer to address medical issues and behavioral issues, which is good for the pets, but it means the kennels and cages are full more often than not," Bias said.

Bias said shelters should be a last resort. He recommends that people struggling with their pets should try to re-home them by either using social media or their network of family friends, or turn to your local animal control officer for help.

"Reach out to your local animal control, reach out to your local shelter, but use your shelter agencies as a last resort," Bias said. "Reach out to your friends, just share with them, whether it's temporary housing or long term placement, and if you find that you're not able to do that or not successful, then reach out to Connecticut Humane Society."

"If you are caught abandoning an animal, you are committing a crime in the State of Connecticut, you may face charges, criminal charges. So just be aware, it is not an option," he added. "Abandonment is not an option."