Police Announce Charges Against Suspect in South Windsor Workplace Shooting

A Springfield, Massachusetts man who is suspected in a workplace shooting in South Windsor on Tuesday morning has been charged and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to South Windsor police.

Alan Rosario, 33, of Springfield, has been charged with second-degree assault with a firearm, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and third-degree assault, according to police.

The investigation that led to the arrest started when a man called 911 at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday and told police he'd been shot in the parking lot of a complex at 105 Edwin Road in South Windsor, police said.

The other man was also injured might have been struck by shrapnel, police believe. Both were treated at Hartford Hospital and released.

Authorities said they believe there was an argument in the parking lot before the shooting. Investigators said the man who was shot was likely targeted. Rosario and the shooting victim are employees at the business, authorities added.

Rosario had fled the scene before police arrived, police said, and Enfield police set themselves up off of Interstate 91 North and worked with Massachusetts State Police to stop the vehicle, according to police. They said handgun was recovered in the vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police arrested Rosario and held him as a fugitive from justice, police said.