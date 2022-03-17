new haven

Police Are Investigating a Homicide in New Haven

New Haven Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

New Haven police are investigating a homicide after a person who was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital died.

Police said they received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private car. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said the person has not been identified.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police are urged to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us