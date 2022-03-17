Police Are Investigating a Homicide in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating a homicide after a person who was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital died.

Police said they received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said the person has not been identified.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police are urged to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.