Police Are Investigating ‘Untimely Death’ in West Hartford

Police are investigating an untimely death in West Hartford.

Authorities said they responded to a multi-unit residence in the 300-block of Prospect Avenue just before midnight to investigate a disturbance and found a male who was unresponsive.

First responders gave him emergency medical care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His death is being considered “untimely” and police are investigating.

They said there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Anyone with information about what happened at or near the location is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department Detective Division at 860-570-8882 or 860-570-8878.

