Police Are Trying to ID Man Struck and Killed on I-95 in Norwalk

State police are trying to identify the man who was struck by several vehicles on Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Sunday night and died.

The man’s family has not been notified because police do not know who he is.

State police said Troop G received several 911 calls around 9:17 p.m. Sunday about two people walking on I-95 North in Norwalk.

Moments later, callers told police that one man was struck and lying in the left lane, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said passing vehicles had struck him several times.