Police Arraign Man Connected to Shots Fired Incidents in Southington

Police have arraigned a man in relation to a few shots fired incidents in Southington over Memorial Day weekend.

Officials said they formally arraigned 74-year-old Floyd Douglas Gollnick, of Plantsville, at an area hospital for two shootings, one that occurred at 376 North Star Drive and the other at 70 Meriden Avenue in Southington.

Bullet holes were found at the State Capitol in Hartford Tuesday morning and Connecticut State Police said they have connected the case to these and several other incidents of gunshots fired in Southington over Memorial Day weekend.

Capitol police said the holes were found in windows on the south side of the Capitol Building at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

State police said the State Police Central District Major Crimes Squad, along with State Capitol Police, were called in to investigate, determined that the shots were fired on Sunday, May 30 and that this case was directly related to the shots fired in Southington the same day, according to state police.

Police in Southington have been investigating at least seven incidents in which gunshots were fired at several locations in town. They said the locations seem to have been targeted.

Gollnick faces charges including first degree criminal attempt and assault, first degree criminal mischief, first degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, engaging in pursuit and criminal use of a firearm, according to police.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15. Officials said they anticipate more charges to be filed as they continue their investigation.

