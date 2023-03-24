Police Arrest 14-Year-Old in Connection to Food Delivery Driver Killing in Bridgeport

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to the murder of a food delivery driver in Bridgeport earlier this month, police said.

A man delivering Chinese food was shot multiple times on Boston Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on March 4.

Another teenage suspect was previously arrested in connection to incident. Friday's arrest marks the second in connection to the killing.

Officers were called to the scene after getting a ShotSpotter activation. Dispatchers also received multiple calls about numerous shots fired and someone shot.

When emergency crews arrived to the area, they said they found 35-year-old Jiabin Lin, of Flushing, New York, unresponsive. He was on the ground next to an apartment building in the area.

According to police, the man was a food delivery driver for Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport and was shot numerous times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lin has no known family in the United States, police said, and they have notified his family member in China.

The 14-year-old that was arrested Friday faces charges including felony murder and criminal attempt at robbery. He's being held in a juvenile detention center on a $1 million bond.

The 17-year-old previously arrested faces charges including murder, commission of a felony murder, and first-degree criminal attempt at robbery. The teen is being held on a $3 million bond.

The police department said they were able to utilize the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) to analyze shell casings and put them into a national database with other ballistic images. The computer system determined that the shell casings at the murder scene matched ballistics of the gun recovered from the 17-year-old.

Police are still searching for another person of interest in connection with the incident.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.