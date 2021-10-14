Police Arrest 2 in Connection With Homicide After Pursuit in Hartford

Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Hartford Police said the individuals involved in the chase crashed into a police cruiser and two parked cars during the pursuit.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police officers in the Park Street area saw a car that was believed to be associated with a recent homicide investigation in Hartford. Authorities tried to stop the car at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The car didn't pull over and got onto Interstate 84 westbound. Police then followed the car as it got into Route 9 south.

The people got off of Route 9 south and re-entered in the opposite direction, eventually going back to I-84 in Hartford. Officers were able to stop the car using a tire deflation device, officials said.

The suspect vehicle then got into a crash with a Hartford police cruiser and ultimately stopped on Huntington Street, crashing into two parked cars in the process, according to authorities.

The two occupants fled the car they were driving and threw away a firearm that was in their possession. Police were able to recover the firearm and take the two individuals into custody.

No injuries were reported during the police chase. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.