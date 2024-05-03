Glastonbury

Police arrest 4 suspects after robbery and burglaries in Glastonbury

NBC Connecticut

Glastonbury police have arrested four suspects after an investigation into an armed robbery and several burglaries early on Feb. 4.

Police have been investigating a burglary to the Shell gas station at 2088 Hebron Ave., several vehicle burglaries at homes, the theft of a motor vehicle stolen from a residence and an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station located at 2997 Main St.

They said they have identified four suspects and obtained arrest warrants for them.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Hartford, a 23-year-old man from Hartford, a 21-year-old man from Hartford, and a 25-year-old woman from Hartford on a variety of charges.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
