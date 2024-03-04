Police arrest driver accused in fatal Waterbury hit-and-run

Police have arrested a woman accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian in Waterbury Saturday night and driving away from the scene.

It happened on Willow Street 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Officers found 34-year-old Christopher Coleman in the road suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators Sunday were able to identify the driver of the vehicle involved, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They arrested Christine McWeeney, 57, of Thomaston and charged her with evading responsibility causing death. McSweeney was held on $250,000 and was schedule to appear in court on Monday.