Waterbury

Police arrest driver accused in fatal Waterbury hit-and-run

By Cailyn Blonstein

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a woman accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian in Waterbury Saturday night and driving away from the scene.

It happened on Willow Street 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Officers found 34-year-old Christopher Coleman in the road suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators Sunday were able to identify the driver of the vehicle involved, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They arrested Christine McWeeney, 57, of Thomaston and charged her with evading responsibility causing death. McSweeney was held on $250,000 and was schedule to appear in court on Monday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us