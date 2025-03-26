East Haven

Police arrest driver accused in hit-and-run crash involving firetruck in East Haven

East Haven police have arrested a driver accused of driving into a firetruck and taking off in February.

It happened as firefighters were heading to a fire on Feb. 11.

According to police, the truck had its lights and sirens activated as it was headed north on Hemmingway Avenue. A Scion TC turned directly in front of the firetruck and collided with it, causing significant damage, police said. No firefighters were injured in the crash.

The driver sped away but officers were able to locate the car later.

Police secured an arrest warrant for the 38-year-old driver and he turned himself in on Tuesday. He is facing a charge of evading responsibility resulting in property damage and was released on a promise to appear in court on April 3.

