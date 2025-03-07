Police arrest driver accused of hit-and-run in Meriden

Police have arrested the driver accused of hitting a person in Meriden Thursday and taking off.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. at Cedar Street and Park Street.

According to police, a 73-year-old man was legally crossing the street when he was hit by a blue Ford Explorer with a New Jersey license plate. That car left the scene.

The victim was then run over by a second vehicle, causing additional injuries, police said. The driver of that vehicle remained at the scene and the driver is cooperating.

The victim was flown by LifeStar to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Officers found the Ford Explorer near the Meriden Public Library and identified the driver as 31-year-old Diego Mosqura-Garcia, according to police. They said Mosqura-Garcia admitted to hitting the pedestrian.

He was arrested and charged with evading responsibility in a motor vehicle collision causing serious injuries, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended, and failure to exercise due care near a pedestrian.

Mosqura-Garcia was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.