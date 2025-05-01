Police arrest driver accused of hitting pedestrian in Glastonbury who later died

Glastonbury police have arrested a man who is suspected of fatally hitting a man in a crosswalk in Glastonbury in January.

Police said the driver hit one of three pedestrians who were in a crosswalk near 115 Glastonbury Boulevard on Jan. 11.

In January, police identified the victim as Phillip Burleson, 61, of Glastonbury,.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

Burleson died three days after being struck from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Police arrested a suspect on April 24 and charged him with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to yield to a pedestrian.