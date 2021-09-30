Police Arrest Driver Accused of Leaving Scene of Fatal Waterbury Crash

Police have arrested the driver they say left the scene of a violent crash that killed a 58-year-old woman Monday night.

According to police, 35-year-old Kevin Brevetti, of Waterbury was driving a Ford Explorer as it came off Route 8 at Exit 35 and sped through a red light at East Aurora Street, colliding with a pickup around 8:40 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The force of the crash caused the pickup to roll over several times before hitting a Lexus, which then hit an ambulance, police said.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. Police have identified the woman as 58-year-old Jacqueline Sheppard, of Waterbury.

Brevetti and a female passenger ran from the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Investigators determined Brevetti was the driver of the Explorer and arrested him Wednesday, police said.

Brevetti is charged with second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, theft of a plate, evading responsibility, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without insurance, improper use of a marker plate, failure to carry an operator license, operating an unregistered vehicle, illegally operating a motor vehicle while under suspension, failure to obey a traffic control signal, and operate to endangerment of an occupied vehicle.

He was held on $250,000 bond and was scheduled to be in court Thursday.