Police Arrest Driver Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Hitting Father With Toddler in Hamden

Police have arrested a person that's accused of ramming into a vehicle and hitting a father carrying a toddler in Hamden in June.

The hit-and-run crash happened on June 9 on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue. Police said they've arrested 26-year-old Richard Atterberry on an outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to the scene after a woman reported a gold-colored Mitsubishi had hit her car several times. The driver took off but later returned to the area around 9 a.m., according to police. The driver began doing donuts in the middle of Dixwell Avenue in front of officers and then sped away again, police said.

Shortly after, another officer saw the same car driving on the wrong side of Dixwell Avenue. That officer didn't chase it and then lost sight of the car. The driver then hit a man walking across Dixwell Avenue near Newton Street while carrying a one-year-old child, according to police.

The 29-year-old man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The toddler suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

The police department's traffic division conducted an extensive investigation into the accident and identified Atterberry as the driver of the evading vehicle.

Authorities said Atterberry faces charges including first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and more. He was held on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned Thursday.