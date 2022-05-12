Police Arrest Driver Accused of Running Over Motorcyclist in Groton

A 41-year-old Norwich woman has been arrested after running over a motorcyclist in Groton and trying to leave the scene, according to police.

Police said they received several 911 calls around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday reporting a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Route 12 and Ohio Avenue and officers found the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Bozrah man, conscious and alert.

Police said the woman, who was driving a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria, was behind the motorcyclist when he slowed for the traffic signal and she hit the back of the motorcycle, pushed it through the intersection, and the back of the motorcycle became lodged under the front bumper with the motorcyclist still on it.

The woman then hit a light pole and a metal beam guardrail and continued driving until she stopped south of Ohio Avenue and the motorcyclist was able to get off of the motorcycle, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman tried to leave the scene, but a witness blocked her vehicle to keep her from leaving, according to police.

The woman was not injured. The motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to be treated. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the woman was not cooperative at the scene and was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, breach of peace in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, failure to obey a control signal, failure to drive in the proper lane, evading responsibility and operating a vehicle without a license.

She was held on $5,000 bond.

Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or who has information to call the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.