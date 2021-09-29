Police Arrest East Haven Assisted Living Facility Owner

The owner of Caroline Manor, an East Haven assisted living facility where two employees overdosed on the job earlier in September, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Timothy Conroy, 51, was arrested as a result of code violations discovered during an inspection of the facility on Aug. 26 and not corrected for a follow-up inspection on Sept. 23, East Haven police announced.

According to police, city inspectors from the fire and health departments determined that Caroline Manor "lacked necessary fire safety and occupancy safety measures."

In the overdose incident, which occurred on Sept. 22, police said a visiting nurse who stopped by to check on one of her patients at the Caroline Manor Assisted Living facility on Clark Avenue found the two employees overdosing on what investigators later determined was fentanyl.

Emergency responders administered Narcan to both employees and they were then rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The two employees were the only staff at the facility at the time and patients were left unsupervised during the incident, police said. No patients were hurt.

Police said they seized narcotics that were left in plain view. The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The facility was up for reinspection of Oct. 6 but that inspection was moved up.

The life safety violations, which included required exits, which had been removed, were deemed serious enough to require voluntary relocation of some occupants. Since no corrective action was taken since the initial inspection, coupled with the recent events (employee overdose incident on 9/22/2021) required expedited action by the housing court” Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli said.

Police said none of the 19 violations originally flagged in the inspection were corrected by Sept. 23.

Conroy, from Higganum, was charged with violation of fire safety code, police said. He was released on a $20,000 bond and is due in court on Nov. 23 in New Haven, according to police.