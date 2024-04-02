Police arrest father and son duo for bank robbery in Wallingford

Police have arrested a father and son accused of robbing a bank on North Colony Road in Wallingford last week.

Authorities responded to TD Bank on March 27 for a reported robbery.

An employee told police that a man passed a note to a bank teller demanding cash, and then fled.

Officers were unsuccessful trying to stop the getaway car, but they later obtained arrest warrants for the suspects with the help of other law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested 28-year-old Matthew Kevorkian and 68-year-old Mark Kevorkian. They both face charges including robbery, larceny and more.

The men are being held on $50,000 bonds and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.