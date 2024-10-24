Police arrest fugitive that was hiding for months in Bristol

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man that had allegedly been hiding in Bristol for months.

Dennis Rodriguez, 30, was taken into custody on multiple charges including criminal attempt at assault, reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing, breach of peace and more.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Enfield on May 5. Rodriguez has allegedly been hiding in Bristol ever since.

U.S. Marshals said their investigation led them to a home on Benham Street.

Rodriguez was taken into custody on Thursday with the help of the state police SWAT team and Bristol police.

He had a fully loaded gun in his possession and was transported to the Enfield Police Department.