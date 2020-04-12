Police Arrest Juveniles Who Allegedly Vandalized Cemetery in Fairfield

Police are investigating after several juveniles allegedly hit multiple headstones and caused extensive lawn damage at a cemetery in Fairfield.

The incident occurred at the Agudas Achim Cemetery at approximately 10 a.m., according to police.

Police said a truck that was stored on the property was taken without permission by two juveniles.

VEHICLE DAMAGES GRAVE STONE & CEMETERY PROPERTY:On Sunday, April 12, 2020, at approximately 10:00 AM, the Fairfield... Posted by Fairfield Police Department - Connecticut on Sunday, April 12, 2020

The two males started the truck and drove it around the property causing extensive damage to the lawn and a number of headstones, police said. The truck became disabled and the individuals fled on foot toward Pemburn Drive.

Neighbors of the cemetery told police that it is a local hangout for juveniles. They were able to easily access to the truck and lost control of it while attempting to maneuver through the close quarters of the cemetery.

Police believe the incident was not an antisemitic or a bias crime, but rather a poor act of mischief and reckless behavior.

"Although their behavior was in fact reckless, it does not appear they intentionally caused damage," according to Fairfield Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-254-4862.