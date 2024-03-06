Police arrest man accused in double shooting at vape shop in Bridgeport

Police have arrested a man accused in a double shooting that happened at a vape shop in Bridgeport this January.

Four people were injured after a shooting and crash downtown on Jan. 28.

Dispatchers received a report of shots fired and a crash on Main Street shortly before 1 p.m. Police later said the incident originated inside a vape shop called Elevate CT.

Once in the area, officers found a two-car crash. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.

While officers were investigating on Main Street, another man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, and police believe he was shot during the same incident.

Police said a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was identified and found in the 100 block of Wilcox Street in Bridgeport.

Police said Joshua Mercado, 41, of Bridgeport, turned himself into police on a warrant. Authorities said Mercado is a part owner of the vape shop, and he was working when the shooting happened.

According to police, an altercation started inside the shop and continued out into the street.

Mercado faces charges including two counts of assault, breach of peace, criminal possession and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is being held on a $400,000 bond and he appeared in court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.