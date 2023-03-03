Police Arrest Man Accused of Breaking Into Norwalk Homes While Residents Were Asleep

Norwalk Police have arrested a man that allegedly broke into two homes while residents were asleep and stole from them.

The police department said the overnight home break-ins happened on Nov. 7.

The burglar, 21-year-old Dereck Ramirez, of Bridgeport, got into the homes undetected and stole items while the residents were sleeping. The residents called police the next morning when they noticed items missing.

After a months-long investigation, police obtained a warrant for Ramirez's arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Ramirez faces charges including two counts of first-degree burglary, larceny, conspiracy, and more. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.