Police Arrest Man Accused of Driving on Pedestrian Boardwalk in West Haven

West Haven police arrested a man who is accused of driving recklessly on a pedestrian boardwalk last week.

Officials said they arrested 37-year-old Marcus Galberth after he allegedly drove on the boardwalk in his Jeep Wrangler with complete disregard for pedestrian safety.

Shore patrol officers were able to determine the driver's identity and apply for an arrest warrant. Galberth was found at his home in New Haven and taken into custody, according to authorities.

He faces charges including reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace. He was held on a $25,000 court-set bond.

No injuries were reported during the incident.