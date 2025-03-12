South Windsor

Police arrest man accused of exposing himself in car outside South Windsor skate park

South Windsor Police sign
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself while he was in a vehicle outside of a skate park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the South Windsor Community Center on Nevers Road around 3:16 p.m. to investigate a report that a man was believed to be masturbating in his vehicle, which was parked facing the public skate park.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers spoke with the suspect when they stopped his vehicle on at Nevers Road and Sand Hill Road and police said he admitted to having his genitals out while he was in the parking lot.

The man was taken into custody, charged with risk of injury of a child, breach of peace in the second degree and public indecency, then released on a $17,000 surety bond.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He is due to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, March 26.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us