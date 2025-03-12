Police arrest man accused of exposing himself in car outside South Windsor skate park

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of exposing himself while he was in a vehicle outside of a skate park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the South Windsor Community Center on Nevers Road around 3:16 p.m. to investigate a report that a man was believed to be masturbating in his vehicle, which was parked facing the public skate park.

Officers spoke with the suspect when they stopped his vehicle on at Nevers Road and Sand Hill Road and police said he admitted to having his genitals out while he was in the parking lot.

The man was taken into custody, charged with risk of injury of a child, breach of peace in the second degree and public indecency, then released on a $17,000 surety bond.

He is due to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, March 26.