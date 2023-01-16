Middletown

Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Gun During Fight in Middletown

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Middletown Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of firing several gunshots during an altercation Sunday night.

Authorities said they were called to a shots fired incident at about 8 p.m. on Liberty Street. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place that resulted in a man firing his gun several times.

No one was struck by gunfire. Investigators said they developed probable cause to arrest 39-year-old Dwayne Belton, of Middletown, in connection to the shooting, according to police.

Officers found Belton at about 3 a.m. Monday. He was pulled over and ultimately arrested, authorities said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, and more. He posted a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.

This article tagged under:

MiddletownshootingMiddletown police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us