Police arrest man accused of fondling himself in front of women at West Hartford reservoir

Police have arrested a man who is accused of fondling himself while approaching women at the reservoir in West Hartford, then fondling himself in some bushes two days later. They said the suspect is a registered sex offender.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, police received several reports about a man who was acting suspiciously in the MDC Reservoir at 1420 Farmington Ave. They said he approached two women who were walking at the reservoir and was reported to be fondling himself.

A 31-year-old Farmington man was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with one count of breach of peace.

Police said he is listed on the state sex offender registry and was out on bond for two separate parole violations for exposing himself to other people.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

His bond was set at $20,000 and he was released after posting it.

Then, on Friday, Oct. 11, West Hartford police received multiple complaints about a man fondling himself in the bushes on a cul-de-sac and officers who arrived recognized the man as the person they arrested the day before for suspicion of fondling himself in front of women in the reservoir.

He was again arrested and charged with one count of breach of peace in the second degree, simple trespass and one count of violation of conditions of release in the second degree.

He was then held on a $750,000 bond.

West Hartford police ask anyone who has information related to the investigation to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the anonymous tip line or email - (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.