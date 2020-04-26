Police Arrest Man Accused of Having Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Magazine in Hartford

Police have arrested a man who is accused of having a loaded gun and a high-capacity magazine in Hartford on Saturday.

Street Crimes Unit officers saw a gray Acura driving eastbound on Pliny Street around 2 p.m.

Some unique identifiers on the vehicle matched a suspect vehicle that was wanted for potential involvement in a shooting incident from Wednesday night, according to police.

When officers conducted a vehicle stop to investigate, they said the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Shemar Nelson, of Hartford, immediately pulled into a driveway, fled on foot and engaged police in pursuit.

While attempting to climb a fence, Nelson engaged in a physical encounter with officers as he was manipulating a firearm in his waistband, police added.

Nelson was secured and the gun was recovered without incident. He is facing charges including pistol without a permit, possession of a high-capacity magazine, weapon in a motor vehicle and various motor vehicle charges. His bond is set at $400,000.

The incident on Saturday is the second unlawful possession of a firearm arrest in Hartford within the last two months, according to investigators.

An unrelated domestic warrant was also served on Nelson for charges including assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, police added.