Norwalk

Police arrest man accused of hitting child on bike in Norwalk

Norwalk police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Norwalk police have arrested a New York man who is accused of hitting a child who was riding a bike last month and seriously injuring the victim.

Police said it happened on Wilson Avenue around 7:17 p.m. on April 19.

The child was taken to Norwalk Hospital to be treated after the crash.

The Norwalk Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated and learned that the victim was one of five people who were riding their bicycles along Wilson Avenue when the driver went out of the lane and hit the victim, police said.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man from Harrison, New York, turned himself in at Norwalk Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

He was charged with five counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, reckless driving, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to maintain proper lane.

Bond was set at $50,000 and he is due in court on May 23.

