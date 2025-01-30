Police arrest man accused of hitting dog with two-by-four in Putnam

Putnam police have arrested a man who is accused of hitting his dog with a piece of lumber.

The investigation started when someone called police around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday and said a man with hitting a dog with a two-by-four in the area of Church Street and Lafayette Street.

Police went to the scene and found a 6-month-old German Shepard under a vehicle and a 42-year-old man who indicated that the puppy was his, police said.

Police said the dog was injured and the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments animal control took the dog to evaluate it and provide veterinary care.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators interviewed witnesses then arrested the man.

He was charged with cruelty to animals and breach of peace in the second degree.

Police said he posted a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 12.