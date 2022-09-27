Police Arrest Man Accused of Hitting, Seriously Injuring Woman in Southington

Police have arrested a man that was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in serious injuries in Southington.

Officials said 28-year-old Nicholas Gothberg, of Wolcott, turned himself in after learning of an arrest warrant against him in connection to an April pedestrian crash.

A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured after a pickup hit her as she got out of a vehicle. Police responded to Bristol Street, at George Street and found a woman lying in the road, just outside of her vehicle. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said Gothberg left the scene and sped off, heading south on Bristol Street. He faces charges including evading responsibility, reckless driving, speeding, failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian, and more. He posted a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

The incident remains under investigation.