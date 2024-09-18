Thompson

Police arrest man accused of holding someone against their will in Thompson

Police have arrested a man who is accused of holding someone against their will in Thompson on Tuesday.

State police said they received a call from someone around 8 a.m. who said a 39-year-old Thompson resident was holding someone at his home against their will.

Troopers responded to Brandy Hill Road and attempted to make contact with the man. Hours later, he came out and was arrested just before 11 p.m.

According to state police, the man also had guns in the home, which he wasn't legally allowed to own.

He is facing charges including unlawful restraint, criminal possession of a firearm, threatening, breach of peace and interfering with an officer. He is due in court on Wednesday.

