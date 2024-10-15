Police arrest man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested a man who is accused of luring a girl who was under the age of 13 into his pickup, kidnapping her and sexually assaulting her.

Police said they responded to the area of Fulton Park around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and determined that the girl had been lured into a pickup truck driven by a man.

They identified the suspect as 45-year-old Michael Dewitt, 45, of Seymour, and said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted the victim.

The girl was able to escape from his truck outside of Fulton Park and got help from people nearby. She was not injured, according to police.

As the investigation continued, police learned that Dewitt might be in the New Haven area.

Waterbury police contacted the New Haven Police Department and said they learned that Dewitt was also wanted in connection with the investigation into the sexual assault of a minor and a warrant had been recently issued.

On Friday, Dewitt’s pickup was found in a hotel parking lot in West Haven. He was taken into custody and New Haven police held him on charges pending an arraignment Tuesday in New Haven.

New Haven police said last week that they were looking for a man in his 40s who tried to lure minors into the truck.

Waterbury police said Dewitt faces charges including illegal sexual contact with a minor under 13 years old, sexual assault in the fourth degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, employing a minor in an obscene performance, aggravated sexual assault of a minor and risk of injury to a minor.

Bond was set at $1.25 million.

Anyone who has information about the Waterbury incident or any other incident involving this suspect is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.