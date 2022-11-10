Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield

Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year.

State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest.

On Sept. 19, 2021, troopers responded to a car accident involving pedestrians on I-91 North at about 4 a.m. Responding officers said a total of four pedestrians were involved.

Two of the injured pedestrians were taken to the hospital for treatment. Alberto Gonzalez Jr., 47, and Kariel Marie Torres, 25, both from Massachusetts, were killed in the crash, according to police.

Investigators said several people were standing in the road after a previous crash near exit 27 around 4 a.m. when they were hit by another vehicle traveling northbound. After the crash, the vehicle failed to stop and evaded the scene.

Authorities described the evading vehicle as a blue 2002 to 2004 Honda CRV with a spare tire on the rear end.

A day after the crash, Hartford Police told troopers that they received a call from a concerned citizen indicating that a car matching the description was parked behind a Hartford home. Investigators found a 2002 Honda CR-V that was partially covered with a tarp with front end damage.

State police contacted the registered car owner, who said Wright had the car when the crash happened. In an interview with troopers, Wright said he experienced a mechanical issue that caused him to leave the car parked at the Hartford home.

Based on evidence gathered during their investigation, troopers eventually applied for, and were granted, an arrest warrant for Wright.

Wright was taken into custody and he faces charges for evading responsibility resulting in death and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court.